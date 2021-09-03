Mach 11, 1964 – Aug. 29, 2021

Patricia Ann Mondol, 57, passed away at home, surrounded by her family on Aug. 29, 2021, in Virgin, Utah. She was born March 11, 1964, in San Diego Naval Hospital, California, to Williams Stutz and Patricia Ann Adadow. She married Abdul Yamal Mondol in Panama City, Republic of Panama on October 16, 1989.

Patricia was raised in the areas of Virgin and Hurricane, Utah. She worked several jobs as teenager before becoming a member of the Unite States Air Force, a Veteran of 21 years of service.

She enjoyed fishing, shooting, and camping with her husband. She also enjoyed traveling and outings around the world. Shopping for her grandchildren and gardening brought her great joy. Patricia was also a generous woman who always thought of others and volunteered for years for the Paralympics in California and Panama.

She is survived by her husband, Abdul Mondol; daughter, Safiah Mondol; son, Khalil Mondol, both from Orcutt California; grandson. Altair Mondol and Alqamar Mondol from Orcutt California; sisters: Tina Barnes and Dorothy Stutz of San Bernardino California; brother, Richard Stutz of Tampa Bay, Florida; brother, Jeffrey Reid of Virgin, Utah; and brother, Frank Reid of Texas.

Patricia requested no funeral services. Her family will hold a celebration of life for her at a later time.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and the many nurses that helped care for her at Intermountain Healthcare.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary.