UPDATE: Missing Salt Lake City infant and mother found

ST. GEORGE — Salt Lake City Police issued an Amber Alert Friday afternoon for a missing infant.

Update 7:30 p.m. Madison Felt and her son have been located by Salt Lake City Police, according to a Twitter post from police department. The infant is safe and the investigation into the incident continues.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Madison Felts and her child have been located by Salt Lake City Police. The child is safe and our investigation is continuing. We want to thank the community for their help. Our patrol officers are the ones who saw and stopped Madison. #SLC #SaltLakeCity — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 3, 2021

Authorities are asking the public to watch out for the female suspect, 28-year-old Madison Felts, who has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black tights, brown sandals and a black and white backpack.

The subject of the Amber Alert is Sawyer Felts, an infant who has red hair and brown eyes, is 18 inches long and weighs 5 pounds.

Sawyer is believed to have a polka dot blanket with white liner. The color of his clothing is unknown.

Ed. note: The original report listed Sawyer as a girl. This was in error and has been corrected.

