UPDATE: Missing Salt Lake City infant and mother found

Written by Mori Kessler
September 3, 2021
ST. GEORGE — Salt Lake City Police issued an Amber Alert Friday afternoon for a missing infant.

Update 7:30 p.m. Madison Felt and her son have been located by Salt Lake City Police, according to a Twitter post from police department. The infant is safe and the investigation into the incident continues.

Authorities are asking the public to watch out for the female suspect, 28-year-old Madison Felts, who has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black tights, brown sandals and a black and white backpack.

The subject of the Amber Alert is Sawyer Felts, an infant who has red hair and brown eyes, is 18 inches long and weighs 5 pounds.

Sawyer is believed to have a polka dot blanket with white liner. The color of his clothing is unknown.

Ed. note: The original report listed Sawyer as a girl. This was in error and has been corrected.

