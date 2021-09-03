April 2, 1961 – Aug. 29, 2021

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Barbara Elizabeth Hirschi, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Sunday Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:27 pm at the St. George Regional Hospital due to complications stemming from a seven-week battle with sepsis.

Barbara was born with bright blue eyes April 2, 1961, in Flint, Michigan to Istvan Martzy and Maria Lengyel Martzy. She and her family relocated to Fort Walton Beach, Florida in 1964 where she grew up spending time at the beach, cruising around in her yellow Volkswagen bug, and working at a local roller-skating rink. She graduated from Choctawhatchee High School in 1979. Barbara married Harry ‘Skip’ Allen Sasser (div.) on November 2, 1979, in Navarre Beach, Florida. Together they raised three children, Christina Michelle, Marcus Allen and Melissa Renee Sasser. They relocated to Cedar City, Utah in 1994.

Later in life, Barbara was remarried to her sweetheart Garland Paul Hirschi on March 1, 2003. They welcomed their youngest child, Zachary Zander Hirschi, the same year.

As an adult, Barbara found joy in dance and community. She shared her love for movement and music through her Zumba and other fitness classes at Spirit Fitness. There she fostered friendships that would last for years. Her green thumb grew a beautiful, sprawling garden annually at her home in Cedar City and at her family’s farm in Rockville. Barbara also enjoyed reading, taking her dogs for walks around the neighborhood, bargain hunting, and watching football. Her love of chocolate and grape juice was unparalleled.

Her dear grandchildren, Journey Renee and Hiker Royce Robker, brought shining light to her life in 2015 and 2016. ‘Grandma Grandma’ played an integral and vital role in shaping their childhood, teaching them many lessons they’ll hold forever about life and unconditional love.

Barbara was welcomed to her eternal home by her brother Hont Gregory ‘Ocsi’ Martzy, father Istvan Martzy and Mother Maria Martzy. She is survived in this life by her beloved partner, Garland Paul Hirschi (Cedar City, UT); her four adoring children, Christina Michelle Sasser (Portland, OR), Marcus Allen Sasser (Orem, UT), Melissa Renee Sasser (Cedar City, UT) and Zachary Zander Hirschi (Cedar City, UT); her cherished grandbabies, Journey Renee Robker (Cedar City, UT) and Hiker Royce Robker (Cedar City, UT); and her doting sisters, Maria Gifford (Pocatello, ID) and Kinga Martzy (Fort Walton Beach, FL).

A memorial service will be held at the Canyon View LDS Stake Center in Cedar City on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. A viewing will occur prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to Paul Hirschi or via Venmo to @Melissa-Sasser.

A special thank you to St. George Regional Hospital, specifically to the Intensive Care Unit staff and Critical Care staff, who diligently cared for Barbara in the weeks leading up to her passing.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Barbara’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.