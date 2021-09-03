Best of Southern Utah winner Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser restores intimate health with cutting-edge treatments

Stock image | Photo by Ridofranz/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — A long-neglected area of medicine, women’s genitourinary health can be adversely affected by hormonal changes throughout different stages of life. Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser offers a breakthrough treatment in cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation to restore comfort and confidence.

The CO2RE Intima laser system is a nonsurgical, hormone-free solution now available at Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, recently voted the Best of Southern Utah.

Owner Shannon Evans and her team of skin care specialists are committed to facilitating the ultimate spa experience with the latest technology. She takes pride in providing cutting-edge medical aesthetics in a relaxing environment focused on every patient’s comfort and confidence, no matter how intimate their needs may be.

“Everyone has different skin care concerns because no one is the same,” she said. “I consider it an art.”

Meet the CO2RE Intima

Over the course of a woman’s life, changes in vaginal wellness due to pregnancy, hormonal fluctuations or aging will inevitably occur. These changes can be uncomfortable, but they are treatable with the cutting-edge, noninvasive technology of the CO2RE Intima laser.

The CO2RE Intima is an intravaginal device that transmits gentle laser pulses into the vaginal walls to tighten the canal and support the muscles. Evans said it’s a quick, safe and effective vaginal rejuvenation method proven to enhance both appearance and function, helping women feel more confident about their feminine health.

Urinary incontinence

After giving birth, many women experience changes in their ability to control bladder function. For some, long-term issues remain even after childbearing is over. The CO2RE Intima is an effective treatment for stress urinary incontinence, an involuntary leakage of urine that can occur during exercise, laughing or coughing.

The laser works to tighten and firm the anterior vaginal wall, restoring support to the base of the overlying bladder and urethra thereby improving the symptoms of urinary incontinence. Evans said it’s a viable alternative for women who don’t respond to pelvic floor exercises or want to avoid the risks of surgery, Additionally, research demonstrates that restoring bladder support may reduce the frequency of urinary tract infections.

Menopausal symptoms

Hormonal shifts during menopause come with many side effects, including vaginal dryness, itching and discomfort. Dryness due to a lack of oestrogen can make sex uncomfortable or even painful. The photothermal technology of the CO2RE Intima improves comfort by increasing hydration and promoting a healthy pH.

“One treatment has already made a huge difference,” said a patient of Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser who experienced the CO2RE Intima.

CO2RE skin resurfacing

While the CO2RE Intima is designed specifically to meet the needs of vaginal tissue, the CO2RE fractional laser targets superficial, middle and deep skin layers elsewhere on the body to restore youthful radiance. Evans said the procedure delivers lasting results with minimal recovery time and none of the risks associated with cosmetic surgery.

The laser removes layers of skin tissue to reduce age spots, sun damage, fine lines, wrinkles, textural irregularities and dull tone while improving skin laxity. Evans said it’s the most effective single treatment for advanced skin damage and wrinkling on the market.

Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser, a division of Desert Sands Medical Clinics, has been building up steam within the medical aesthetics market since opening in September 2020. Recently, Best of Southern Utah voters recognized the clinics with gold and silver ribbons in various health categories.

It’s the only medical spa in the St. George area providing comfort sedation from a board-certified anesthesiologist in conjunction with laser therapy. The clinic also offers fillers and services for both men and women, including facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, microneedling and more.

“Each laser skin treatment begins with a thorough and caring professional skin consultation,” Evans said. “Treatments are selected and optimized to meet the specific needs of each patient with the most innovative and comprehensive products and technologies.”

To schedule a consultation, visit the Desert Sands Aesthetics & Laser website or call 435-522-5190.

