Hiker dies from apparent heat exhaustion in Zion National Park

The Subway in Zion National Park, date not specified | Photo by Spencer Ricks, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — Zion National Park officials released the identity of a man who died in the park Monday.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, officials have confirmed that 32-year-old John Henry Wolfe, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, died following resuscitation efforts. The incident started when Zion Dispatch received a report of a 32-year-old male complaining of heat exhaustion at the exit route of the Left Fork of North Creek, also known as “The Subway.”

Zion park medics and emergency medical technicians were dispatched to Wolfe’s location and found him unresponsive.

The medics and EMTs administered CPR for approximately one hour before stopping resuscitation efforts per guidance by St. George Hospital medical control. Wolfe was extracted via long line from a helicopter.

According to the press release, the death investigation is currently being conducted by National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office as the lead agency.

