No Filter: Looking for adventure on Southern Utah’s highways

ST. GEORGE — Of all the options for seeing Southern Utah’s exquisite beauty, motorcycles are an unforgettable way to take in the rugged terrain that surrounds St. George.

Over the history of the “No Filter” show, host Grady Sinclair and Cloud 9 owner Brendon Gunn have shared many adventures together, ranging from the altruistic to the absurd. In this week’s episode, the duo head out on the roads of Southern Utah to explore the high desert in style – “Sons of Anarchy”-style.

Accompanied by their very own theme song, a customized version of “This Life” performed by local musician Eric Ripper, Sinclair and Gunn rolled through the red rocks. They took in expansive views of the ever-growing valley from atop Red Hills Parkway and of course, stopped by the Cloud 9 storefront in Washington City.

The two denim-clad nomads took a break from the brutal summer sun by stopping into Judd’s Store in historic downtown St. George for some ice cream and soda. A fixture on Tabernacle Street for more than a century, Judd’s offers small-town hospitality and a taste of the good old days.

Before too long, it was time to hit the open road again. Sinclair and Gunn saddled up and sped off side by side, ready for another ride. Who knows where they’ll end up next?

