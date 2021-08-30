Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
August 30, 2021
Smoke from an active wildfire atop Pine Valley Mountain, Pine Valley, Utah, Aug. 29, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Marge Harrison-Quigly, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Aug. 28-29.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

‘No Arby’s, not even a McDonald’s’: 10 bad reviews of iconic Southern Utah outdoor destinations

A stock image shows the top of Angels Landing in Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah | Photo by evenfh/iStock/Getty Images Plus

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah is famous for its bright red cliffs, winding slot canyons and spectacular landmarks many of which adorn the backs of postcards in gift shops. But among the millions of tourists who visit Utah each year to check some national parks off their bucket lists or take pictures for Instagram, there are a few people who didn’t have anything nice to say about some of Southern Utah’s most iconic outdoor destinations.

Read complete story here.

Suspect arrested minutes after allegedly beating business owner with metal pipe in St. George

Composite image with background image by Sheila Paras and overlay image by Caravan Images, both iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Washington City man is in jail following the assault of a business owner who was beaten with a metal pipe during a reported robbery.

Read complete story here.

Wildfire on Pine Valley Mountain burning near Oak Grove Campground

The Oak Grove fire started around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Pine Valley, UT, Aug. 29, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Doris McNally, St. George News

ST. GEORGEA fire broke out near the Oak Grove Campground at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, prompting an evacuation for campers as firefighters worked to contain the burn.

Read complete story here.

Hurricane Peach Days is back and bigger than ever 

In this 2017 file photo, vendor booths and crowds line Hurricane’s 100 West between its Community Center and Fine Arts Buildings during “Peach Days,” Hurricane, Utah, Aug. 31, 2017 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

HURRICANE – After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, Hurricane City’s annual Peach Days celebration is roaring back bigger and better this year. In fact, this year it is being called “Peach Week” because it will feature events beginning Monday and running through Saturday instead of the traditional Thursday through Saturday schedule. 

Read complete story here.

Cedar City man accused of killing his mother bound over for trial

Composite image with background file photo of 5th District Court in Cedar City, Utah and overlay booking photo of Joshua James Glover taken Sept. 5, 2020, courtesy of Iron County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A 33-year-old Cedar City man accused of killing his mother and hiding her body on her own property has been bound over on murder charges.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!