Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Smoke from an active wildfire atop Pine Valley Mountain, Pine Valley, Utah, Aug. 29, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Marge Harrison-Quigly, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Aug. 28-29.

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah is famous for its bright red cliffs, winding slot canyons and spectacular landmarks many of which adorn the backs of postcards in gift shops. But among the millions of tourists who visit Utah each year to check some national parks off their bucket lists or take pictures for Instagram, there are a few people who didn’t have anything nice to say about some of Southern Utah’s most iconic outdoor destinations.

ST. GEORGE — A Washington City man is in jail following the assault of a business owner who was beaten with a metal pipe during a reported robbery.

ST. GEORGE — A fire broke out near the Oak Grove Campground at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, prompting an evacuation for campers as firefighters worked to contain the burn.

HURRICANE – After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, Hurricane City’s annual Peach Days celebration is roaring back bigger and better this year. In fact, this year it is being called “Peach Week” because it will feature events beginning Monday and running through Saturday instead of the traditional Thursday through Saturday schedule.

CEDAR CITY — A 33-year-old Cedar City man accused of killing his mother and hiding her body on her own property has been bound over on murder charges.

