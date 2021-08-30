River trip participant dies during hike in Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park stock image | St George News

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A man died after reportedly falling while hiking through steep terrain in the Grand Canyon. The man, 48-year-old David Colburn, was visiting the park from Tygh Valley, Oregon.

On Saturday at approximately 4:19 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an injured river trip participant in the Deer Creek Narrows within Grand Canyon National Park.

According to a press release issued by the park, the participant fell approximately 50 feet while on a hike in the narrows and could not be located by members of the river trip.

Multiple teams of National Park Service technical and swiftwater rescuers were flown into the site that evening; however, due to terrain, darkness and safety concerns, they were unable to locate the individual.

On Sunday, park personnel found Colburn dead in the canyon. His body was recovered by rescue personnel and was transported via helicopter to the park’s South Rim.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, but the park service said no additional information is available at this time.

