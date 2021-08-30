Healthy hydration: Can’t palate plain water? Infused water could be the solution to staying hydrated

Stock image | Photo by lzf/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FEATURE — Just like eating healthy food is essential to creating a healthy lifestyle, so is drinking water.

It is especially important to drink water when you’re in hot climates and more physically active. It is very hot in Utah right now, and in the summer people tend to be more physically active. How have you been doing with your water intake?

It is hard to pinpoint exactly how much water each person needs a day. Eatright.org says there are many factors, like age, gender and activity level that can make individual water needs vary. However, there are some basic recommendations – women need about 9 cups a day (approximately 72 ounces) and men need about 12 1/2 cups per day (approximately 100 ounces).

Eatright.org also tells us that a urine color check is a quick and easy way to check if you’re getting enough water. Take a peek at the color of your urine. If you are consuming enough liquid, your urine will be pale yellow. If you find that your urine is dark yellow or an amber color, you probably need to drink more water.

Here are a few simple ideas to help if you find you’re not drinking enough:

Listen to your body. If you feel thirsty, stop what you’re doing and take a minute to get a glass of water.

Carry a refillable water bottle. A water bottle on hand makes for an excellent reminder to drink water. Make a goal to refill it several times a day to ensure you’re hitting the mark.

Add a flavor enhancer. If you don’t enjoy the taste of plain water, you’re not very likely to drink it. Try making infused water to boost your level of enjoyment.

You need just a few supplies to make an infused water recipe. First you’ll need a pitcher, large water bottle or other container to hold your water. Next, you’ll need fruit, veggies, and fresh herbs. For a few flavor combination ideas, watch the video on the USU Extension Create Better Health blog.

You can drink your water right away, but it will become more flavorful if you let it sit for a little while. One to two hours at room temperature, or three to four hours in the fridge is best. If you like a more strong flavor, leave it for up to eight hours. Which recipe will you try first? Enjoy!

Written by CANDI MERRITT, Certified Nutrition Education Ambassador.

This article originally appeared July 19, 2021, on the USU Extension Create Better Health blog

Copyright © CreateBetterHealth.org, all rights reserved.