Nov. 6, 1988 – Aug. 23, 2021

Son of Darrell George and Sally (Ruesch) Whitney, Nathan Donald Whitney came into this world very much wanted and loved by his three sisters; Lynette (LaLa) & Chuck Barton, Kimberly, Gail (Andy Luke) and his four older brothers: Travis (Juleen), Luke (Denise), Jacob (Amanda) and Rob (Cathy).

His best friends through life are his nephews and nieces; Whitney, Tyler & Sammie Barton, Braden & Korben Hallman, Drew, Hunter, Carter (deceased), Abby & Preston Luke, Taya & Ky Whitney, Sean, Trey & Hayes Whitney, Brigham, Leland & Kenny Whitney and Axel, Talan and Harley Whitney.

Grandparents Donald George (deceased) & Connie Whitney and Lyman & Audrey Ruesch (deceased).

When Nate was 2 years old, Laura Bergeson of Dayspring Montessori invited his mom to assist in the 2 year old class. He loved the school and went on to graduate 6th grade where Wesley and Tyson were his closest friends. His friends through his teens were Tanner, Justin, Scott, Jace, Trevor, Trent, Spencer and Mitch. He earned his Eagle Scout Award and four palms and graduated PVHS and attended Dixie State and SUU in IT. He was employed at Pine View Middle School and Tonaquint Middle School as an IT Lab teacher.

Nate struggled with OCD, anxiety and depression since he was 8 years old. He loved his counsellor Lynne Clark Brunson who has helped him through the years. He was socially awkward and had few close friends. His whole life centered around his family, nieces and nephews. He was a genius at computers, ANY problem he could solve.

Because of his OCD, he had a hard time trusting anything. He asked a girl out when he was 16, she turned him down and he asked another out in college, who turned him down too. He resigned himself to being alone with Mom and Dad the rest of his life.

He met “the love of his life” Anne Bringhurst (Gary & Marcie of Gunlock) online, dated and were married June 2018. They lived in Sandy, Utah, where he did IT for the city and then moved to Portland Oregon and did Computer Tech.

The COVID Pandemic exacerbated his OCD, anxiety and depression, both he and Anne working from a tiny studio apartment just blocks from the federal building unrest. The smoke from the forest fires were so bad, they came home in August for a visit where they separated.

He was suffering intensely with anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts and asked to be hospitalized in November but then attempted a suicide at Christmas. We have exhausted every treatment, counselling, psychotherapy and medication trying to heal until his only “hope” for a better life was to be with Heavenly Father and family in heaven.

We will miss you, Nate, so kind, loving and spiritual, his hugs were straight from the heart. Our comfort is in the gospel of Jesus Christ, knowing that through His Atonement, we will be a “family forever.”

Because of COVID concerns, there will be no funeral. A family memorial will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please share your memories of Nate for his scrapbook at [email protected].