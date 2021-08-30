Weather alert: Hurricane remnants and monsoon moisture on its way to Southern Utah

A satellite image from Aug. 29, 2021, shows Hurricane Nora in the lower left coming up from Mexico, Hurricane Ida on the right striking the Gulf Coast and smoke from the two major wildfires in California trailing east into Northern Utah | Photo courtesy of NOAA, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Even as Louisiana is just beginning to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ida, the remnants of another hurricane will likely be felt throughout Southern Utah on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for every county of Southern Utah from Tuesday at 2 p.m. to midnight Wednesday. That means the ingredients exist for flash flooding throughout the area in the next 48 hours.

The remnants of Hurricane Nora, which left one person dead and two others injured over the weekend in Western Mexico, has been progressively moving north over the border. Even while it has degraded, it is expected to combine with a normal monsoonal moisture pattern coming up from the south.

The weather service’s Salt Lake City office was blunt on Twitter as far as the threat the storm appears to pose.

“This is a no b-rain-er … it’s gonna rain,” the tweet reads. “A surge in moisture arrives tomorrow afternoon across Southern Utah.” The weather service said that areas such as slot canyons, dry washes, low-lying areas and burn areas need to be especially alert.

This is in a monsoon rain season that has seen its share of flooding – from a late June torrent that caused damage in Springdale and Zion National Park to flooding a little over 10 days ago that brought months’ worth of rain in an hour in some local areas.

The alert includes the cities of St. George, Cedar City, Kanab, Hurricane, Panguitch, Springdale, Beaver and Ivins.

Precautionary/ preparedness actions

If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local media for additional information and possible warnings from the NWS.

Strong winds with these storms may occur well ahead of any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. Seek shelter immediately inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows.

