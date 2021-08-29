‘No Arby’s, not even a McDonald’s’: 10 bad reviews of iconic Southern Utah outdoor destinations

A stock image shows the top of Angels Landing in Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah | Photo by evenfh/iStock/Getty Images Plus

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utah is famous for its bright red cliffs, winding slot canyons and spectacular landmarks many of which adorn the backs of postcards in gift shops. But among the millions of tourists who visit Utah each year to check some national parks off their bucket lists or take pictures for Instagram, there are a few people who didn’t have anything nice to say about some of Southern Utah’s most iconic outdoor destinations.

While the majority of the state parks, national parks and landmarks in Southern Utah are flooded with hundreds of raving 5-star and 4-star reviews remarking how breathtaking these places are, here are 10 reviews from Google and TripAdvisor users who found something to criticize.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Ed. note: This story was originally published in St. George News’ June 23, 2018, edition.

