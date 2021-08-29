Wildfire on Pine Valley Mountain burning near Oak Grove Campground

The Oak Grove fire started around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, Pine Valley, UT, Aug. 29, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Doris McNally, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire broke out near the Oak Grove Campground at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, prompting an evacuation for campers as firefighters worked to contain the burn.

According to information published on the Utah government’s fire website, the blaze has grown to 15-20 acres. The fire was human caused by an unattended campfire and an investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 6:40 p.m. Utah Fire Info estimated that the fire has grown to over 200 acres and no containment at this time. Structures are threatened.

The response has gathered resources from several agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. Four crews, seven smoke jumpers and a water dropping helicopter are responding to the blaze.

Dixie National Forest Service closed the Oak Grove Campground and the upper end of Browse Road on June 16 due to extreme fire hazard. However, the fire restrictions on all federally administered public lands, state lands and unincorporated private lands in southwest Utah were lifted Friday following an announcement from the Color Country Interagency Fire Center.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. This is a developing story.

