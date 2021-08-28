Cedar City man accused of killing his mother bound over for trial

Composite image with background file photo of 5th District Court in Cedar City, Utah and overlay booking photo of Joshua James Glover taken Sept. 5, 2020, courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A 33-year-old Cedar City man accused of killing his mother and hiding her body on her own property has been bound over on murder charges.

Following a 90-minute in-person preliminary hearing held in 5th District Court on Aug. 19, Joshua James Glover was bound over for trial by Judge Matthew L. Bell.

As previously reported in Cedar City News, Glover was arrested Sept. 5, 2020, following a high-speed car chase in which he led police through residential neighborhoods before crashing into a police vehicle. A little more than two weeks earlier, Cedar City Police had issued a press release naming Glover as a person of interest regarding the disappearance of his 73-year-old mother, Kay Gosewisch, who hadn’t been seen since April 2020.

On Aug. 18, 2020, investigators enacted a search warrant and reportedly found human remains buried under a freshly poured concrete slab under an outbuilding located in the backyard of Gosewisch’s residence in Cedar City. Authorities later determined via forensic testing that the remains were Gosewisch’s.

Charging documents filed with the court state that in the months following Gosewisch’s disappearance, Glover allegedly used his mother’s financial cards to withdraw money from her accounts. A suspicious attempted transaction is what reportedly prompted bank authorities to notify the police in what was initially a missing persons case but later turned into a homicide investigation.

Glover has been incarcerated in Iron County Jail since his arrest nearly one year ago. In addition to felony counts of murder and desecration of a dead body, Glover also faces several other charges, including failure to stop at command of police, possession of stolen financial cards, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, drug possession, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

“We will work diligently and pursue justice for the victim in this case,” Iron County Attorney Chad Dotson told Cedar City News following the preliminary hearing.

Glover’s next scheduled court appearance is on Oct. 4, when he could be arraigned and have his trial date scheduled. Alternatively, it’s also possible he could plead guilty under a plea agreement and be sentenced by the court.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

