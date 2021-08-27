Region 10 girls soccer recap: Crimson Cliffs edges Snow Canyon to stay atop standings

Crimson Cliffs girls soccer at Snow Canyon, St. George, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Stan Plewe, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Crimson Cliffs girls soccer team is off to a promising start in Region 10, with the Mustangs defeating Snow Canyon 3-2 on the road Thursday night to improve their record to 6-2 overall, 3-0 in region play.

Snow Canyon got on the board first, as Sydney Nicholls scored in the opening minutes, assisted by Millie Warner.

Crimson Cliffs senior Jantzyn Losee then netted a goal for the Mustangs, tying the score 1-1. That was followed by a goal by teammate Allie Blanchard that put Crimson Cliffs up 2-1 just before halftime.

Early in the second half, the Mustangs scored their third goal, as Kate Young dribbled up the left side, then kicked it to Losee, who knocked it in past the goalkeeper, giving the Mustangs a 3-1 lead.

That two-goal cushion proved to be enough, as play slowed down for much of the second half.

Finally, during the last couple minutes of the game, Ashlee Harris managed to kick in another score for the Warriors, assisted by Lilly Wittwer, making the final score 3-2 for Crimson.

In other Region 10 action Thursday evening, Pine View defeated Hurricane 7-1 at Pine View, with Brynlee Johnston racking up a hat trick for the Panthers. Desert Hills also won at home, shutting out the Cedar Reds 2-0 as Hannah Heaton netted both of the Thunder’s scores. Dixie, which had a region bye Thursday, played at Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas, losing to the Crusaders 2-0.

Next Tuesday’s Region 10 schedule is as follows:

Cedar at Snow Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

Dixie at Pine View, 7:30 p.m.

Desert Hills at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.

Crimson Cliffs (bye)

Region 10 girls soccer standings (region record, overall)

Crimson Cliffs, 3-0, 6-2. Dixie, 2-0, 3-2. Pine View 2-1, 3-4. Desert Hills 2-1, 2-5. Cedar 0-3, 2-5. Hurricane 0-2, 0-4. Snow Canyon 0-2, 0-5.

