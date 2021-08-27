Intermountain Healthcare increases its minimum wage to $15

File photo by DavidLeshem/iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Intermountain Healthcare announced Wednesday that its minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour beginning Sept. 19 for both clinical and non-clinical jobs.

About 2,200 employees who are currently paid less than $15 an hour will have their pay rate increased to at least $15 an hour, according to a news release issued by the company. Additionally, Intermountain is also adjusting pay upwards for 12,800 employees in more than 250 job roles. Most of the increases will range between 3-7%.

All employees received a pay increase earlier this year in April, and eligible nurses received an additional adjustment increase in June.

Intermountain offer its employees a full range of benefits including health and dental insurance, life and disability insurance, retirement plans including 401(k) contributions, paid time off and tuition reimbursement.

These adjustments reflect Intermountain’s commitment to offer competitive pay so people can provide for their personal and family needs while helping Intermountain attract and retain the very best talent to carry out their mission, Heather Brace, chief people officer and senior vice president at Intermountain, said in the release.

“This adjustment is our commitment to ensuring we are paying employees—both current and future—fairly and at market,” she said.

Wage adjustments are made periodically to ensure Intermountain is paying employees competitively in relation to the market, the release states. From time to time, Intermountain identifies market conditions that warrant making an adjustment (pay increase outside of the annual increase cycle) typically due to changes in the job and pay market.

For example, Intermountain moved to a $13 an hour minimum wage in 2019.

Over the last two years, Intermountain said it has watched the job market, for health care roles and beyond, dramatically change.

“While COVID-19 has had an impact on the labor market, this adjustment is not a direct result of the pandemic. It is to align compensation to the current market and ensure employees are paid fairly,” Brace said.

With this change, Intermountain is one of a growing number of leading health care organizations nationwide, including the Cleveland Clinic, John Hopkins Health System, Jefferson Health, Duke University Health System, Advocate Aurora Health and others providing a $15 an hour minimum wage.

