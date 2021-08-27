Fire involving abandoned car on I-15 near Nevada border leaves ‘a lot of unknowns’

ST. GEORGE — Firefighters and law enforcement came upon a “weird situation” Friday afternoon when responding to a vehicle fire near the Arizona-Nevada border on Interstate 15.

Around 4:40 p.m. Arizona time, the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District was alerted to a car fire near the state line, Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said.

Due to the car fire’s proximity to Mesquite, Nevada, Hunt requested they jump on the fire while a unit from Beaver Dam-Littlefield headed that way.

The fire was largely knocked down by the Mesquite firefighters when the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire crew arrived at the scene. Most of the car, which Hunt said appeared to be an older model Chevrolet Impala, had been torched. Only the rear of the car remained largely untouched by the fire by the time it was put out, the fire chief said.

The car itself was abandoned, though Hunt said authorities from Mesquite told him witnesses said they saw two people running away from the car after it caught fire.

“There’s a lot of unknowns on this one,” Hunt said.

Also responding to the car fire was Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. Preston Price. While he has a license plate to follow up on, he said this was “a weird situation.”

As for talk of people seeing some individuals running away from the car, that remains more speculation than fact for now, Preston said.

The car fire left one lane of northbound I-15 near Desert Springs blocked for a short time before the torched husk of a car was moved out of the way.

