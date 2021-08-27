Feb. 20, 1943 – Aug. 25, 2021

John Patrick Balderrama died of natural causes and passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Aug. 25 in St George, Utah. He was born in Los Angeles, California, Feb. 20, 1943, the only child of John D Balderrama and Sarah Padilla Balderrama. As a boy he served as an altar boy in the local Catholic church and attended Catholic school through junior high, where he was known by priests and nuns alike for his precocious antics and fun personality. As a young man, John served honorably in the United States Army as a battlefield medic during the Vietnam War.

Upon his discharge from the Army, John worked as a quality control officer for a bomb manufacturer under contract to the US Government, and later as a manager for a manufacturing company in California.

John is survived by his wife, the former Rose Cook, whom he married late in life when he was divorced and Rose was widowed. But their story began much earlier to when they attended high school together. John enjoyed telling everyone that at that time he carried an insatiable crush for Rose but he was too shy to let her know about it. Many years later they reconnected and to his great joy they were married in 2008 in the St George Community Church.

John will always be remembered by his friends and family as a great storyteller who loved to entertain them with funny anecdotes and memories of his life and times. He was a man with a good heart, a big smile and a contagious laugh. He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved and cared for him, including his dog, Harley.

John was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Rose; two daughters, Leticia Balderrama (Patrick) and Gina Schafer; and four granddaughters, Sierra & Miranda Schafer, and Hannah & Sarah Morales.

Many thanks to the staff at Zion’s Way Hospice, who cared for John with great compassion and professionalism in the months and days that preceded his passing.

A graveside service will take place in California on Sept. 25.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.