Best of Southern Utah winner Prolong Medical Center offers breakthrough therapies in men’s health

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When it comes to sensitive issues like erectile dysfunction, incontinence and other urinary and sexual health concerns, there’s no need to suffer in silence any longer. Prolong Medical Center, recently awarded gold in men’s health by Best of Southern Utah voters, has the help you’ve been waiting for.

Prolong Medical Center offers a multifaceted approach to health and wellness by providing advanced procedures that treat the root causes of various conditions, not just the symptoms. Solutions include cutting-edge therapies for erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence and chronic pain.

Manager Neal Nowland said patients aren’t just numbers and dollar signs to their highly trained staff, adding that the clinic provides a discreet and personalized experience patients simply won’t find anywhere else in Southern Utah. The clinic is locally owned and operated by people who truly care about the medical needs of the community.

“Everything we do is about improving quality of life and facilitating the best outcomes possible.”

Prolong Medical Center is committed to helping every patient feel better and achieve a higher quality of life through cutting-edge therapies and personalized programs. Patients consult with a medical provider for at least 30 minutes at their first visit to discuss their concerns and treatments they may have tried in the past without success. Every treatment plan is customized to suit the individual’s unique needs.

Before starting any treatment plan, a physician assistant will review the patient’s medical history and any preexisting health conditions to help ensure the best possible results. Nowland said the clinic is dedicated to exploring the least invasive therapies with the fewest side effects first.

Prolong Medical Center offers virtually every available treatment option for erectile dysfunction, aside from surgical implants. One procedure that’s growing in popularity nationwide is acoustic wave therapy.

Many cases of erectile dysfunction are attributed to diminished blood flow caused by plaque buildup in penile arteries and reduced capacity of existing blood vessels. Acoustic wave therapy targets erectile dysfunction on a cellular level to facilitate natural, spontaneous erections whenever the time is right.

Prolong Medical Center also uses acoustic wave therapy to deliver rapid pain relief and restore mobility elsewhere in the body. The treatment stimulates the production of collagen and the formation of new blood vessels, key components in the body’s healing process. Nowland said it’s the ideal nonsurgical, noninvasive solution to accelerate recovery for patients with injuries, arthritis and various conditions causing acute or chronic pain such as carpal tunnel syndrome, neuropathy and fibromyalgia.

Urinary incontinence is a common and potentially embarrassing problem affecting both women and men. Age, menopause and childbirth all cause the pelvic floor to weaken and descend.

Prolong Medical Center offers a breakthrough therapy for incontinence to help restore control and confidence. Emsella utilizes electromagnetic energy to quickly deliver thousands of muscle contractions to the pelvic floor while patients sit comfortably and fully clothed. Similar to Kegel exercises, these contractions strengthen the muscles to better support the bladder.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy harnesses the power of oxygen to promote the growth of new blood vessels, regenerate damaged tissues, help the body fight infection and stimulate nerve and brain cell recovery. Nowland said some patients seek treatment to accelerate their healing and recovery from surgical procedures, including joint replacements. People suffering from chronic fatigue may also find relief.

Recently, Prolong Medical Center earned a gold ribbon in men’s health from Best of Southern Utah voters. Nowland said he’s grateful for the award, which speaks to the level of service they offer.

“The first thing people say when they come here is that it feels different,” he added. “They know we truly care. This is about our clients, not just making a dollar.”

Schedule a consultation today to see the difference Prolong Medical Center can make in your life. For more information, call 435-375-5000.

Prolong Medical Center | Address: 736 S. 900 East, Suite 107, St. George | Telephone: 435-375-5000 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Website.

