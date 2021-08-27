Hope Rising opens outpatient facility in St. George providing substance abuse, mental health services

Owner Scott Mayfield cuts the ribbon on Hope Rising's new location as staff and members of the Sunshiners look on, St. George, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 | Photo by Alexa Morgan, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Hope Rising Detox & Rehabilitation provides customized treatment for individuals and families suffering from substance abuse and mental health issues. On Thursday, they celebrated the grand opening of their new outpatient facility in St. George, which will expand their services to include a full spectrum of care.

“Getting off drugs and alcohol is just the first step,” admissions director Ty Empey said. “We have a full medical team specializing in addiction and detox, a clinical therapy team and mental health medication providers. We offer comprehensive services all under one roof.”

With the addition of the St. George location, Hope Rising is now the only substance abuse treatment provider in Southern Utah also offering comprehensive mental health services, specifically medication management. Their mental health team is led by Lori Mayfield, who holds a doctorate in nursing practice specializing in psychopharmacology.

Mayfield said substance abuse often goes hand-in-hand with trauma and undiagnosed or untreated mental health disorders. At Hope Rising, clients receive the medications they need to remain stable and focused on their recovery. The new St. George facility also offers mental health services to all people in the community, regardless of whether or not they’re enrolled in a Hope Rising program.

Even when it seems all hope is lost, it’s not too late to come out of the darkness of addiction and into the light of recovery. Breaking the shackles of drug and alcohol abuse and finding purpose in life again is possible with the help of the compassionate staff at Hope Rising, many of whom have battled the disease themselves.

Ben Bailey, clinical director for Hope Rising, said that addiction takes many forms. Every client’s recovery journey is a unique and deeply personal experience. However, lasting recovery is rarely achieved without support for mental health and a foundation of spiritual wellness. Hope Rising strives to provide these resources in a safe, effective and loving environment.

“The consequences, the scars and the pain that come from this disease are a common ground all alcoholics and addicts share,” he said. “Love is the uniting force that ultimately brings us together and helps us to heal.”

For many clients, the journey to recovery begins with inpatient detox and treatment. At Hope Rising’s residential facility in Hurricane, clients safely withdraw from drugs and alcohol under medical supervision in a comfortable home-like environment.

Once they’re ready to return home or move into a sober living house, they continue outpatient treatment at the St. George location. Outpatient care may include group therapy, private counseling and medication management.

In the day treatment program, clients spend 25-40 hours per week working on recovery at Hope Rising but go home each night. Intensive outpatient therapy is a less demanding option for clients balancing work and family responsibilities while still receiving care.

Speaking to members of the community and media during Thursday’s event, Empey said that offering this continuity of care translates into lasting success. Hope Rising has emerged as a leader in comprehensive substance abuse and mental health services in Southern Utah.

“We provide them with all the education and support they need to continue staying clean and sober.”

Before Hope Rising opened three years ago, the only place to detox in St. George was in a hospital setting. The Mayfield family sought to build something better for people battling addiction.

Empey said Hope Rising offers a safe haven amidst the chaos and destruction that addiction creates in people’s lives. Their highly trained staff spends time with each client one-on-one to encourage, support and assist them without judgement as they begin their journey toward recovery.

“When they come in, we shower them with love and make them feel like they’re part of our family.”

Life after addiction begins at Hope Rising. If you or someone you love is struggling with substance abuse, call 435-632-3335 or visit HopeRisingRecovery.com.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Resources

Hope Rising Detox & Rehabilitation | Address: 865 W. 100 North, Hurricane | Telephone: 435-632-3335 or 435-375-3357 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

