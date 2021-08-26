Locally owned and operated, Boost Mobile on Bluff invites the community to grand reopening celebration

Stock image | Photo by avemario/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Boost Mobile by Fox Communications is having a grand reopening celebration Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at their newly renovated Bluff Street location. Join them for pizza, games, giveaways and a special promotion of no setup or activation fees plus 50% off all accessories during the event.

Boost Mobile has been serving St. George and surrounding areas for 11 years. Now operating under new owners David and Rebekah Korn, Fox Communications, a branded retailer for Boost Mobile, is independently owned and family-operated. After managing the store for three years, the Korns purchased the business.

“For the last three years, my customers have become like family,” Rebekah Korn said. “When the opportunity to purchase the store arose, I was so excited and knew becoming an owner would be the best way to serve my customers and my community.”

The Korns are the proud parents of two children, Dylan and Ava. 12-year-old Dylan often says he “can’t wait” until he can work at the store and asks, “How old do you have to be again?” And 6-year-old Ava enjoys coming to work with her mom sometimes and says she will be the next owner of the store.

As for the future, it looks bright. The Korns say they are looking to expand over Southern Utah by opening more stores. In the immediate, they say the Bluff Street store, which was recently remodeled by Lucas Interiors, looks better than ever.

“If you need anything done in your home or business, I would definitely recommend Lucas Interiors,” David Korn said. “Jeremy and Liz Lucas did an amazing job and are licensed, bonded and insured.”

If you haven’t heard of Boost Mobile and what they offer, you’re missing out. They’re the home of family plans and no contracts. High-speed data, unlimited talk and text and unlimited music streaming without data charges are included with all plans. Plus, Boost Mobile offers a wide selection of the latest phones from top brands at prices you can afford. It’s more than you’d expect from a wireless service, and it all comes with no annual service contracts. Lastly, the customer service you’re guaranteed to receive puts this carrier at the top.

“We spend a significant amount of time teaching our employees how to treat customers,” the Korns said. “We want to make our customers walk out feeling like they received a premium experience. Customer service will always be our No. 1 priority.”

Starting in September, they will be offering classes on how to use your cell phone. If you know of anyone who struggles with using their cell phones, Rebekah Korn encourages them to stop in and talk to any of the employees to sign up for classes. The store also offers individual training.

Additionally, Boost Mobile now has the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The Emergency Broadband Benefit program is a Federal Communications Commission program that partners with wireless carriers like Boost Mobile to provide a temporary discount on a monthly mobile hotspot plan or a smartphone plan for qualifying low-income households. Parents who have children that qualify for free and reduced lunch programs are qualified also. Stop by the store to get started.

David and Rebekah Korn will be at the event Saturday along with all of their employees. Stop in and have some fun and join the Boost Mobile family. Located at 765 N. Bluff St. in St. George, Boost Mobile is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

