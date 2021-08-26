Fire restrictions in southwest Utah to be lifted by the weekend

File photo by Ritthichai/iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —In a press release issued Thursday, the Color Country Interagency Fire Management announced the lifting of all fire restrictions on all federally administered public lands, state lands and unincorporated private lands in southwest Utah to begin Friday.

This action comes in response to recent precipitation and improved wildfire danger conditions, the news release states, and includes those lands in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties.

Important Reminders

Fire managers continue to urge caution as wildfire danger constantly changes. This time of year produces cooler nights and very warm, dry and windy days. Citizens are asked to be responsible while enjoying outdoor activities, as the potential for human-caused wildfires still exist.

Fire managers also advise recreators to make “fire sense” decisions and refrain from campfires on dry and windy days. And remember that it is always illegal to leave a campfire unattended, as every spark has potential to cause damage. Fire managers thank the public for doing their part to prevent wildfires in Utah.

For more information on preventing wildfires, and updates on fire related information throughout the state of Utah, visit this website. Find more information on fires across the country online.

