Celebrate the joy of a canine companion by adopting a furry friend on National Dog Day

ST. GEORGE —In honor of National Dog Day, celebrated Thursday, Best Friends Animal Society issued a press release shining a light on why now is a perfect time to pause and appreciate the simple joy a dog brings and the comfort of a furry companion.

This should come as no surprise, but throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people craved canine camaraderie and welcomed new dogs and puppies into their homes, the release states. According to the American Pet Products Association, dog ownership increased by nearly 11% in 2020, with roughly 108 million dogs in U.S. households, up from 97 million in 2018, which represents many new pet parents celebrating National Dog Day.

National Dog Day, established in 2004, celebrates all breeds, pure and mixed, and serves to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year, either from public shelters, rescues and pure breed rescues. National Dog Day honors family dogs and dogs that work selflessly to save lives, provide safety and bring comfort.

Across the country, many people are unsure of if or when they’re going back to the office. Whether you’re remote, back to work, or both, dogs would rather be in homes than in shelters. Dogs do spend much time napping, whether alone or with human company.

Leave them with enrichment toys and food puzzles while you’re gone, and give them love, exercise and playtime when you’re home, and they’ll be happy hounds. Plenty of people work full-time jobs and provide loving homes to foster or adopted pets.

Now is a perfect time to adopt or foster a dog because canine company offers multiple benefits. Numerous studies have determined that the presence of pets is beneficial for physical and mental health. The companionship of animals has been shown to reduce stress, lower blood pressure and lessen anxiety, helping people to feel calmer and more secure no matter what’s going on in the outside world.

It’s also an important time to consider adopting, because adoptions are down across the country, the release states.

Nationally, according to recent data from 24PetWatch from nearly 1,200 shelters, adoptions are down 3.7% overall this year, and for the month of June, intake was up 5.9% as compared to 2020. More animals coming in and fewer going out is causing stress for shelters.

Adopting or fostering from a shelter or rescue group literally saves lives.

Looking for a certain type of dog to adopt? Many of the dogs that enter shelters are purebreds and even trendy mixed breeds, like doodles. No matter what you’re looking for, it can be found in a shelter or from a rescue. Check petfinder.com to start your search. Adopting from shelters or rescue groups rather than buying from breeders, pet stores or online retailers saves lives.

Other ways to celebrate National Dog Day

If you already share your life with perfect pup, celebrate by proudly posting photos on social media to encourage adoptions and spread awareness.

Let your dog know it’s his or her special day by offering a new treat or toy and spending some extra quality time with them.

If you have a dog who joined your household during the pandemic, enroll him or her in an obedience class, to help the two of you better communicate and understand each other’s expectations. Work regularly with dogs on training and socialization so they can be a well-behaved member of the family, and react appropriately when meeting people in the outside world.

Prepare your dog for changes in your schedule to prevent separation anxiety, if you’ll be home less due to work or school.

If you’re not ready to foster or adopt, you can still celebrate National Dog Day by volunteering or donating to a local shelter or rescue group, to support their lifesaving efforts.

For more information: visit Best Friends Animal Society.