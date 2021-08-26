High school boys golf: Crimson Cliffs remains atop Region 10 standings with 2 more weekly wins

Crimson Cliffs golfers (L-R) Preston Heward, Lincoln Markham, Zach Felts, Jarren Phillips, Boston Bracken and Cruz Kirchhausen, Cedar City, Utah, Aug. 24, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Heinz Kirchhausen, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The Crimson Cliffs boys golf team continued its winning ways with a 30-stroke victory in Wednesday’s Region 10 golf match at Cedar Ridge Golf Course.

The Mustangs were led by Cruz Kirchhausen’s 3-under-par score of 70, tying him with Dixie’s Jax McMurdie for the top individual score of the day. Rounding out Crimson’s top four were Lincoln Markham with 71, Zach Felts with 72 and Boston Bracken with 73.

Crimson Cliffs finished with a team score of 286, while runner-up Desert Hills had 316, closely followed by Dixie’s 317 and Cedar’s 320.

Crimson Cliffs also won the previous week’s region match, posting a score of 290 at Sunbrook Golf Club in St. George on Aug. 19. The two-time defending state 4A champion Mustangs are undefeated in four matches so far this season.

Next week’s match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Southgate Golf Club in St. George, with Snow Canyon taking its turn as the host.

Region 10 boys golf scores

Week 4, Cedar Ridge Golf Course, Aug. 24

Crimson Cliffs, 286. Desert Hills, 316. Dixie, 317. Cedar, 320. Hurricane, 322. Pine View, 333. Snow Canyon, 336.

Week 3, Sunbrook Golf Club, Aug. 19

Crimson Cliffs, 290. Cedar, 312. Desert Hills, 314. Pine View, 316. Dixie, 328. Hurricane, 343. Snow Canyon, 363.

