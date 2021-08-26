Collision at River Road and Riverside Drive intersection smashes both cars, snarls traffic

ST. GEORGE — A Hyundai Santa Fe and a Kia sedan collided at the intersection of River Road and Riverside Drive on Thursday evening, snarling traffic for about an hour before the scene was cleared.

St. George Police Sgt. Joseph Watson told St. George News the Hyundai was in the left turning lane on River Road, preparing to turn west onto Riverside Drive.

Watson said that the female driver of the Hyundai failed to yield while the Kia, traveling east on Riverside, entered the intersection. The female driver of the Kia was unable to avoid smashing into the front end of the Hyundai, spinning it around knocking its front fender off in pieces, he added.

Watson reported no injuries and both drivers remained on the scene to exchange insurance information.

Emergency personnel from St. George Police, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene around 5:45 p.m.

Watson said that particular intersection is one of the busiest in the city and the accident occurred at the busiest time of day. He said the driver of the Hyundai will be cited for failing to yield at a left turn.

This report is based on information provided by police personnel and may not include the full scope of the findings.

