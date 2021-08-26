Dec. 1, 1939 – Aug. 20, 2021

Constance (Connie) Joan Bradbury, 81, was born in Hysham, Montana on Dec. 1, 1939, to Edith Harper and RJ Malcolm. Connie passed away on Aug. 20, 2021 in St. George, Utah, due to complications from a stroke, with her loving and devoted husband, Jim, right by her side.

Connie was raised in Big Timber, Montana, and attended, and graduated from, Big Timber High School. Later she went on to study Business Administration at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks and Genealogy at Brigham Young University.

In 1965, Connie moved to West Yellowstone, Montana, to work at the Stage Coach Inn where she met the love of her life, Jim Bradbury. They were married later that year on Nov. 5, 1965 in Seattle, Washington. They lived in Moses Lake, Washington, until Jim took a job in Fairbanks.

In 1970, Connie and Jim moved to Fairbanks, Alaska. Connie was seven months pregnant, disliked cold weather, and was scared that there would not be an adequate hospital in Fairbanks. She accepted the adventure and they were off to the Golden Heart of Alaska. Together they had two daughters, Lori and Wendy. Connie also had a son, Randy, from a previous marriage, whom Jim adopted.

Connie worked at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, in Public Relations. Later she went on to work at Doyon Native Corporation until she retired to pursue her true passion: Genealogy.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Connie spent countless hours volunteering at the Fairbanks Family History Center helping the community research their ancestry, as well as, teaching many genealogy research classes all over the country. Connie absolutely loved the friends she made working at the Fairbanks Family History Center. Connie co-authored a 2-volume index resource entitled the Alaska People Index. She also volunteered her time serving her district during elections.

Connie was a remarkable lady with many talents. Besides her love for genealogy, she enjoyed reading mystery books, cooking, gardening, and especially planting flowers. Connie’s favorite flower was the Alaskan Iris. Her yard and deck, overlooking the Chena River, were her favorite places to be and they always looked beautiful. One of the best gifts Connie ever received was a riding lawn mower.

Connie supported her daughters and son in all that they did – from swim team and softball mom, to staying up late typing their school reports, pegging the legs of their many pairs of Levi’s, and especially taking care of all her grand babies. Connie never missed a birthday and made Christmas so special. She was an amazing mother and was always there when her family needed her the most. Connie adored her grandchildren and cherished every second she got to spend with them.

Connie is survived by her loving husband, Jim; daughters, Lori (John) Mortensen, Wendy (Kevin) Ciampini; and her five adoring grandchildren, Haleigh (Rico) Morales, JP Mortensen, Elle Mortensen, Austin Ciampini, and Dylan Ciampini. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, and her son, Randy Bradbury.

The family would like to extend their love and gratitude for the outpouring and support of so many wonderful friends and family members. They have felt all the love and prayers.

The family will be holding a private service in Brigham City, Utah. Condolences can be sent to the Affordable Funerals and Cremations, St. George, Utah. Connie loved to make casseroles. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of her, make a casserole for someone you love or for someone in need.