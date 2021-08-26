Police: Woman arrested after 10-year-old attacked with cuts to neck at St. George motel

St. George Police secure the area at a Motel 6 after a 10-year-old was attacked there, St. George, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 10-year-old child was rushed to St. George Regional Hospital with lacerations on the neck after a suspected assault at the Motel 6 at 205 N. 1000 East on Thursday morning.

The injuries were life-threatening, but officers said the child is expected to survive.

A woman was arrested as a suspect in the assault after she fled the motel, St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News.

The incident was reported at the motel around 11 a.m. A front desk clerk told St. George News they made the call to police.

“We don’t know what exactly happened. We just called the cops,” the clerk said. “The police took care of it, and the kid was taken to the hospital.”

The child was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance as police secured the area. While St. George News was on scene, officers were observed entering and exiting recreational vehicles in an adjacent car lot with guns drawn.

Steve Dunham, spokesperson with the Washington County School District, said the incident didn’t necessitate any lockdowns at nearby schools.

In a statement, police said that officers and detectives are continuing to process the scene as an active investigation.

