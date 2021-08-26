‘The place where locals shop’: Downtown Furniture offers unbeatable value with a small-town touch

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Your home is your haven, a reflection of your life and the place where memories are made. Downtown Furniture Company is committed to helping every customer express their own unique style and decorate the home of their dreams for the best value.

Downtown Furniture is celebrating 13 years of serving Southern Utah, and owner Josh Leishman said he takes pride in being known as the place where locals shop.

“I sell very well-built furniture at the best prices in town,” he added. “Quality for price is truly what sets us apart.”

Leishman started his career in the furniture industry 22 years ago. He bought half of the company he worked for in 2003, then sold his share of the business four years later and invested in the historic Big Arch Building on St. George Boulevard. Built in 1960, the structure is best known for housing the popular Big Dome Roller Rink on the upper floor for decades.

It’s not just the nostalgic value of their location that gives Downtown Furniture its small-town charm, however. Leishman, a St. George native, went to school with three of his core team members. Together, they have built a reputation for exceptional service and personal accountability. He said customers ask for and recognize employees by name even if they haven’t been in the store for a few years.

Leishman calls Downtown Furniture “the biggest little furniture store in Southern Utah.” Between the St. George shop and the Cedar City location that opened in October 2010, they offer an extensive selection of living room, bedroom and dining room furnishings along with mattresses, office furniture, kids’ furniture and accent pieces.

“One thing that we do a lot better than anyone else is motion, whether it’s reclining sectionals, reclining sofas and loveseats or just a recliner,” he said. “For the money and the value, we beat everybody else.”

Whether customers are looking to furnish an entire room or just add something new for visual flair, Downtown Furniture has something to suit every space, every taste and every budget. They carry many name brands, and a majority of the furniture is manufactured in the United States to superior quality standards.

Leishman said he is proud to be able to sell furniture at the lowest prices in the industry without sacrificing quality due to minimal overhead. He owns all of the company’s delivery trucks and every piece of furniture inside the St. George store, along with the building.

Downtown Furniture delivers locally for free and offers complimentary same-day or next-day delivery of any purchase over $500 between St. George and Cedar City.

Customers are welcomed to the store with a relaxed atmosphere, Leishman said. Rather than being followed around by a pushy salesperson, they are invited to browse the showroom at their own pace and ask questions if they see a piece that captures their interest.

“It definitely feels like a mom-and-pop store,” he said. “We’re big enough that we can have great quality and great value, yet you still feel like you’re being treated like family.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Downtown Furniture Company | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Website.

Locations: St. George: 155 W. St. George Blvd. | Telephone: 435-628-5812. Cedar City: 993 S. Main St. | Telephone: 435-867-5812.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.