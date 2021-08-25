Body found below Yavapai Point in Grand Canyon believed to be missing person, authorities say

A body authorities say is believed to be a missing person was recovered in the Grand Canyon, Ariz., date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On Monday, National Park Service personnel located a body below Yavapai Point following a multi-day search and rescue operation.

According to a press release issued by the park service, park rangers recovered the body, which was located approximately 430 feet below the rim.

The body was transported to the rim and transferred to the Coconino the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Based on evidence found with the body, the individual is believed to be missing person Gabor Berczi-Tomcsanyi, the news release states.

Berczi-Tomcsanyi, 45, reportedly entered Grand Canyon on or around July 19 and abandoned his personal vehicle, a silver Honda Accord with California license plates, at the Grand Canyon Visitor Center.

A previous statement by the park service said that it was unknown what he was wearing or what his intended plans were.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No additional information is available at this time.

