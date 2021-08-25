Internet-famous pony Stitches shot and killed in Leeds; $10K reward offered for information

Jeremy Vogel and Stitches, St. George Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Jeremy Vogel, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Stitches, a 6-month old pony that achieved internet fame, was killed in Leeds over the weekend.

Stitches belonged to Calvin Jessop, who lives with his family in Washington City. Jessop bought Stitches’ mother when Stitches was just a foal.

Jessop told St. George News he found Stitches in her pen on Monday afternoon with a “perfectly round bullet hole through her chest.”

Videos of Stitches riding shotgun in a 2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO went viral, drawing attention from the likes of internet sensation Supercar Blondie, an Australian social media celebrity, presenter, and vlogger based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Jeremy Vogel, a friend of Jessop’s, told St. George News that Stitches was beloved by many who saw Stitches whinnying from the passenger side window of his Lamborghini.

“Stitches’ videos got so many comments,” Vogel said. “They all sounded similar. People said that they needed that video, that it made their day. She brought so much joy to so many people.”

Jessop said Stitches was a member of the family just long enough for the kids to get attached, adding that after he found Stitches dead in the pen, he buried her on the property, which belongs to his brother.

“I didn’t even think to call the police,” Jessop said. “I just didn’t want my kid to see her like that.”

Vogel said Stitches’ mom hasn’t eaten since Stitches’ untimely death. Jessop said he’s still struggling to figure out who would do such a thing and why. Neither he nor his brother had any tension with neighbors, he said.

Jessop is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone that has information that may lead to the arrest of those who shot Stitches. If you have information, visit this page, or call Calvin Jessop at 435-231-3873.

