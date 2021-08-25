Jan. 21, 1960 – Aug. 20, 2021

David M. Hatanaka, 61, returned to his Heavenly Father on Aug. 20, 2021 at the St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah, in Washington County due to COVID complications. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile.

David was born on Jan. 21, 1960 in the old St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, Salt Lake County. Son of Tadanobu Hatanaka and May (Shiinoki) Hatanaka. He was raised in Rose Park, a suburb of Salt Lake, where he went to West High and graduated in 1978. He attended The University of Utah where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1986. Education was very important to David, and he shared that love with his family.

David met his sweetheart, Dixie Jayne (Rowley) Hatanaka, in October 1989. They were married in Toquerville, Utah, on April 21, 1990 and sealed in the St. George, Utah, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s Temple on Oct. 31, 1999. David and Dixie were very happy in their 31 years together where much laughter and love abounded during their earthly union.

He was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a covenant-keeping man who appreciated the eternal nature of life. He was a wonderful father of three boys: Christopher, Alexander and Cammeron Hatanaka. David shared his love of fishing, camping, hiking, bowling and playing board-games with his family. He taught them to be leaders and how to work hard. He showed this in his many different leadership positions. David was loved and respected by all his colleagues, as well.

He is survived by his wife, Dixie; sons, Christopher Hatanaka, Cammeron Hatanaka, Alexander Hatanaka (Elizabeth-wife); and four grandchildren, of whom he adored and loved to tease; brother, Robert “Bob” Hatanaka; sister Karin “Michiko” (Hatanaka) Higashi. David was well loved by his family and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses who were diligent in his care. We would also like to thank the members of the church and all friends who have loved and accepted David into their family.

In lieu of an increase of COVID, the funeral will be held via zoom. Please join us by connecting at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 83252645996

Meeting ID: 832 5264 5996

Password: 605638

The family appreciates and is accepting donations through VENMO: @David-Hatanaka

Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at: www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serentiy Funeral Home, St. George of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.