Woman transported to hospital after vehicle reportedly flips end-over-end off I-15 near Hurricane

HURRICANE — A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after her black sports utility vehicle veered off northbound Interstate 15 about a mile from the Hurricane Exit, where it flipped end-over-end before coming to rest on its roof against a nearby hill on Wednesday evening, police said.

“The vehicle went off the roadway to the right at freeway speeds,” said Lt. Shawn Judd of the Utah Highway Patrol, adding that the reason the vehicle, a GMC Envoy, went off the interstate is still under investigation, and the woman driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told St. George News that witnesses observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the far left lane of traffic.

“As a vehicle came upon them, it changed lanes rapidly into the far right lane. It then lost control and rolled multiple times,” Roden said. “Officers are still investigating the reason it lost control but a blown tire was observed.”

The UHP was dispatched to the scene around 6:11 p.m. The incident itself didn’t disrupt traffic on I-15 or block any lanes, as the vehicle was off the highway.

At the scene, skid marks could be seen going off the pavement onto the dirt. A line of debris littered the ground for about 50 yards from the skid marks to the vehicle resting on its roof.

Once a tow vehicle flipped the vehicle upright, the entire front passenger compartment of the vehicle was flattened.

The scene was cleared just after 7 p.m.

