TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Aug. 27-29
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. PDT | Palette & Pour Party | Admission: $30 | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | SUMA After Hours | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Along University Boulevard, Cedar City.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Torie Denning Artist Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Corset as Art: Past and Present | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. | Death and Destruction: Geologic Hazards In and Around St. George | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-4 p.m. | Kids Yoga Teacher Training Workshop | Admission: $200 | Location: Be Hot Yoga and Be University, 558 E. Riverside Drive #210, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. | Live Author Event with Jonathan P. Thompson | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Cymbeline | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Richard III | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. | School of Rock | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. | Utah Film Market | Admission: $20-$150 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Ragtime | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Tarzan | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Building, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Something Rotten! | Admission: $15-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Disney’s High School Musical | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Comedy of Terrors | Admission: $29-$80 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Intimate Apparel | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, starting at 8:11 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8:30 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “Night at the Museum” | Admission: Free | Location: Ivins City Park, 50 W. 50 North, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Dino Discovery Day | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Reiki for Kids Workshop | Admission: $90 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Josh Larsen | Admission: Free | Location: Hive 435 Tap House, 61 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Sunset Concert Series: The 8EEZ | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Apollo’s Army & The Severed Society | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Lumen Atra | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Mike & Elaine | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | River House | Admission: Free | Location: Kolob Marketplace, 148 N. Kolob Road, Virgin.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: Free | Location: Hive 435 Tap House, 61 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 8:30 p.m. | Skyler Ledesma | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Life’s Worth Living Foundation Benefit | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mike & Elaine | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | Luke Randall | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Enterprise Cornfest | Admission: Free | Location: Enterprise City Park, 400 E. 400 South, Enterprise.
- Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. | Boost Mobile Grand Re-Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Boost Mobile, 765 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon | Cars + Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, starting at 6:50 a.m. | Canyon 2 Canyon Bike Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Bryce Canyon Shuttle Station, 165 S. Main St., Bryce Canyon City.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Defensive Pistol 101 | Admission: $224.99 | Location: Iron County Shooting Range, Three Peaks Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
- Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m. | Paddleboard Yoga | Admission: $20 | Location: The Lagoon at Desert Color, 820 W. Akoya Pearl, St. George.
