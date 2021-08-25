Discover the Desert: Cooling off and goofing around with teens at Quail Creek State Park

SOUTHERN UTAH — Equal parts refreshing and beautiful, Quail Creek State Park offers shady picnic areas and peaceful shallows to swim, splash and play to your heart’s content.

In this episode of “Discover the Desert,” host Colleen Rue takes a tribe of teenagers to cool off at the lake and explore some paddling adventures. The idyllic reservoir nestled in the Hurricane Valley makes for the perfect water playground on a late summer’s day.

Jump into Quail Creek State Park with Rue and crew in this episode of “Discover the Desert” in the media player above.

The group started off by connecting with Dig Paddlesports to borrow some gear. Dig Paddlesports offers kayak, paddle board and water carpet rentals right from the shore as well as guided adventure tours.

“They make it a seamless process to get everything you need to get yourself out on the water,” Rue said. “Their staff is great; they take all the equipment right down to the edge of the water for you, they make sure you know how to use it, and they take care of everything. All you’ve got to do is go have fun.”

Splitting up between single and tandem kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and a six-person giant inflatable board, Rue and crew paddled out to Adventure Island. The floating jungle-themed playhouse is anchored just off the beach and features slides, trampolines, rope swings and a rock climbing wall, plus diving platforms for a safer alternative to cliff jumping.

The water temperatures at Quail Creek State Park during the late summer and early fall are glorious. And unlike other reservoirs in the area, swimmer’s itch isn’t a concern. The lake is also a popular fishing destination due to its deeper, cooler waters and plentiful supply of rainbow trout, catfish, crappie, largemouth bass and more.

If you’re looking to beat the heat with a fun family adventure, head out to Quail Creek State Park and rent some gear from Dig Paddlesports.

