LaVerkin City Police seeking help identifying suspect linked to thefts from local business

ST. GEORGE —The LaVerkin City Police Department is seeking help from the public pertaining to the identity and whereabout of a man who has been allegedly stealing from a local business.
Over the course of the last few months, LaVerkin City Police have been dispatched to a business in the area on reports of multiple retail thefts perpetrated by the same individual and amounting to several hundred dollars in loss to the business, according to a press release issued by the Police Department.
Employers of the business were able to provide police with photographic evidence and video footage of the thefts, which show a man with facial hair wearing a sports team hat with multiple tattoos on his arms and hands. In one image, a tattoo of a nautical star can be seen on the inside of his forearm, the news release states.
Police say during each of the thefts, the man arrives at the business in a four door, blue Hyundai Elantra.
The Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to call 435-634-5730 and reference incident number 21L001058.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.