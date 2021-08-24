Sept. 23, 1943 – Aug. 21, 2021

On Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, Paul Thayne Whipple age 77 of St. George passed away of complications from Squamous Cell Carcinoma (a type of skin cancer).

Paul was born Sept. 23, 1943, in Overton, Nevada, to Rulon Vere and Mamie (Thayne) Whipple. He was raised in Pioche, Nevada, until the age of 5, when his family moved to St George. He served in the Army National Guard from 1960 to 1962 and the United States Navy from 1962 to 1966.

He married Marie Middleton in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 3, 1974 and together they raised a son, Michael, and four daughters; Merideth, Tara, Rochelle and Tomi. Paul worked for the City of St George Streets Department and retired after 32 years of service.

In his spare time Paul could be found camping, working on cars, and watching old westerns or war movies. He believed family came first. Paul was always quick to say “I love you,” went out of his way to make people smile, and always stood up for what he believed in. He was affectionately known to friends and family as the “City Crane.”

Paul is preceded in death by his daughter, Tomi, his first wife, Annette (Hutchings), his parents, and three siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Marie; his children, Mike (Lori) of Murietta, California; Merideth (Phillip) Dennis of Olympia, Washington; Tara (Craig – deceased) Miller of Danville, Pennsylvania; Rochelle (Justin) Seegmiller of Ivins, Utah; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (plus one on the way); two dogs; as well as his sister Arlene and brother Kent.

A graveside service will be held at Tonaquint Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations in memory of Paul to Shriners Hospital https://donate. lovetotherescue.org or Saint Jude Hospital https://www.stjude.org/give/ memorials-and-dedications/ donation-in-honor-of-someone. html

Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.