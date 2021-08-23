Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

August 23, 2021
Composite image with background photo by Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus,; overlay stock photo of St. George Police uniform by Cody Blowers | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Aug. 21-22.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Suspected porch pirate, credit card thief faces 30 charges following traffic stop for DUI

ST. GEORGE — The amount of evidence collected during a traffic stop on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday sent one man to jail facing 30 charges – many of which were felonies – for crimes allegedly committed while the suspect was out on bail for similar crimes.

Washington County adopts restrictions on camping outside designated sites 

Stock image | Photo by Free-Photos from Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — As outdoor recreational pursuits across Washington County have increased over the last year, so have issues related to where people can pitch a tent and how long they can stay there. This led to the Washington County Commission approving new regulations on Tuesday regarding the matter.

Amber Alert canceled after man taken into custody

An Amber Alert was issued Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, for Derek Michael Rowley (inset) | Photo courtesy of Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. — An Amber Alert was canceled early Saturday morning, nearly 24 hours after a man was accused of taking his two sons out of Price and drove them out of the state.

Federal prosecutors pick up drug case out of Washington City 

2019 file photo of 5th District Court where federal hearings are held, St. George, Utah, August, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A suspect arrested during a traffic stop in July has been charged in federal court after Washington City officers reportedly recovered more than 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of fentanyl pills during a search of the vehicle.

‘Protecting the youth’: Retiring school cop chief touts importance of resource officers

Composite image with background file photo of Dixie High School; overlay image of Lt. Ivor Fuller who just retired from the St. George Police Department, Aug. 10, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — At the start of the new school year, hundreds of students across Washington County are beginning classes. For many, the first staff member they encounter may not be a teacher or an administrator – it will likely be the school resource officer.

