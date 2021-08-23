Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Composite image with background photo by Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus,; overlay stock photo of St. George Police uniform by Cody Blowers | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Aug. 21-22.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — The amount of evidence collected during a traffic stop on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday sent one man to jail facing 30 charges – many of which were felonies – for crimes allegedly committed while the suspect was out on bail for similar crimes.

ST. GEORGE — As outdoor recreational pursuits across Washington County have increased over the last year, so have issues related to where people can pitch a tent and how long they can stay there. This led to the Washington County Commission approving new regulations on Tuesday regarding the matter.

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. — An Amber Alert was canceled early Saturday morning, nearly 24 hours after a man was accused of taking his two sons out of Price and drove them out of the state.

ST. GEORGE — A suspect arrested during a traffic stop in July has been charged in federal court after Washington City officers reportedly recovered more than 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of fentanyl pills during a search of the vehicle.

ST. GEORGE — At the start of the new school year, hundreds of students across Washington County are beginning classes. For many, the first staff member they encounter may not be a teacher or an administrator – it will likely be the school resource officer.

