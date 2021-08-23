Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Aug. 21-22.
See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.
Suspected porch pirate, credit card thief faces 30 charges following traffic stop for DUI
ST. GEORGE — The amount of evidence collected during a traffic stop on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday sent one man to jail facing 30 charges – many of which were felonies – for crimes allegedly committed while the suspect was out on bail for similar crimes.
Read complete story here.
Washington County adopts restrictions on camping outside designated sites
ST. GEORGE — As outdoor recreational pursuits across Washington County have increased over the last year, so have issues related to where people can pitch a tent and how long they can stay there. This led to the Washington County Commission approving new regulations on Tuesday regarding the matter.
Read complete story here.
Amber Alert canceled after man taken into custody
ELKO COUNTY, Nev. — An Amber Alert was canceled early Saturday morning, nearly 24 hours after a man was accused of taking his two sons out of Price and drove them out of the state.
Read complete story here.
Federal prosecutors pick up drug case out of Washington City
ST. GEORGE — A suspect arrested during a traffic stop in July has been charged in federal court after Washington City officers reportedly recovered more than 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of fentanyl pills during a search of the vehicle.
Read complete story here.
‘Protecting the youth’: Retiring school cop chief touts importance of resource officers
ST. GEORGE — At the start of the new school year, hundreds of students across Washington County are beginning classes. For many, the first staff member they encounter may not be a teacher or an administrator – it will likely be the school resource officer.
Read complete story here.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.