Letter to the Editor: The helpful people of Cedar City prompted us to pay forward their kindness

Stock image | Photo by ZavgSG/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News / Cedar City News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR — I wanted to thank the people I met from Cedar City when we ended up having a flat tire on state Route 14 on our way to Cedar Breaks National Monument.

My wife and I are from out of state and were on our way to check out the great parks in Southern Utah. There was a small rock slide, and it triggered a flat tire.

We wanted to call AAA but could not get cell phone reception. We started to wave to traffic going by, and in about two minutes, we had a very nice couple from Cedar City (including a retired firefighter) stop and assist. They had cell phone reception so we could get a call out to AAA.

The retired firefighter was able to get the flat tire off, but the jack would not go high enough for the full tire replacement. They offered to stay, but we said we were fine and would wait for AAA in about 45 minutes. About three minutes later, an HVAC repair person, also from Cedar City, stopped and offered his full-size jack. It worked great. We were able to cancel AAA and get to Walmart to get a new tire.

We just made a donation to the flood victims at Southern Utah University, a small token of appreciation for the fine people of Cedar City.

Submitted by DAN RUSSO, Morgan Hill, California.

