July 5, 1933 – Aug. 21, 2021

The best husband, father, grandfather, brother, son and friend peacefully left this life surrounded by family on Aug. 21, 2021.

Leland Samuels Johanson mortal journey began in Willows, California on July 5, 1933. The son of Walter and Henrietta Samuels Johanson, he was raised in the San Francisco Bay area. After graduating from Burlingame High, he served in the Korean War infantry from 1953-1954.

Lee married JoAnn Alexander, a sweet, young thing he met in elementary school. Together, they devoted their life to their children, LeeAnn Jett (Jim), David (Jennifer), Laurin Hubbard (David), Linda Buchanan (Clair), Scott (Leanne) and Joseph (Cathy). Branches grew on his family tree, adding 29 grandchildren, and 64 great-grandchildren, who could always find a Starburst in his pocket for them. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his family, and watching his posterity grow.

His career grew from being a baggage handler at Western Airlines, San Francisco airport, to traveling the world for Delta airlines security.

Lee loved his Savior Jesus Christ and treasured his membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in many callings. He had a talent for organizing and served as ward and stake clerk for many years. He set up a new family history center in Newnan, Georgia. He also accepted callings in three different bishoprics serving for 13 years. He and JoAnn served a mission in the Atlanta Temple.

He enjoyed playing all sports, but his favorites were softball, tennis and golf. He has always loved camping in Yosemite and cruising the seas with loved ones.

He is survived by his beloved JoAnn; sister, Loretta Oliver; and children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He now continues his journey being our angel, watching and helping us from above.

Special thanks to the many doctors who treated him. We especially appreciate the tender care given him from the PD clinic, and the IHC hospice.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Pine View Mortuary, 566 North Mall Drive, St. George, Utah, 84790.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Red Cliffs 3rd ward, 1285 North Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 8477. Interment at the Washington City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.