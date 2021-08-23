April 30, 1952 – Aug. 9, 2021

Jean Hinnen Henshaw, 69, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 9, 2021, in St. George, Utah. She was born April 30, 1952, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Ray Charles Hinnen and Sarah Lois Bennet (Kent). She married Gary Henshaw in Salt Lake City on Sept. 11, 1980.

Jean was raised in the areas of Salt Lake City, Utah. She worked several jobs before becoming a full-time homemaker for her two children, and together with her husband, she helped manage the St. George Campground for 37 years. She enjoyed fishing and camping with her husband. She also enjoyed outings to Mesquite, Nevada, and shopping for her grandchildren with her best friend, Arlene Cannon. She also enjoyed gardening and loved sharing her vegetables with neighbors and friends. Jean was a generous woman who always thought of others.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Henshaw; son, John Henshaw of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter, Christy (Brockett) of New Mexico; mother, Sarah Lois Kent of Salt Lake City; brother, Gale Hinnen of Salt Lake City; and four grandchildren.

Jean requested no funeral services. Her family will hold a celebration of life for her at a later date.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Karen Y. Lin, Dr. Ashton, and the many nurses that helped care for her at Intermountain Healthcare.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website www.metcalfmortuary.com.