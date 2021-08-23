Health department reports at least 19 active COVID-19 cases in local schools; FDA fully approves Pfizer vaccine

Stock photo | Iryna Tolmachova/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A little over a week into the school year, schools in Southern Utah are already seeing a number of students needing to stay home after being infected with COVID-19.

According to the Utah Department of Health website, the Washington County School District shows 17 active cases of students and staff, while the Iron County School District and Southwest Utah charter schools each reported 1-4 cases. The Washington County school district number nearly doubled between Thursday and Friday.

Per a state law passed in May, schools can no longer require masks in school to prevent COVID-19 unless it is approved by a local health district or county government. The Southwest Utah Public Health District said at an Aug. 18 meeting that it will not impose a mask mandate in schools.

The Grand County School District, which is the only school district in the state to have started its school year with a mask requirement per its local health district, has no students or staff infected with COVID-19 according to the Utah Department of Health.

There are also no reported infections at this point in schools in Beaver, Kane or Garfield counties.

St. George News received a copy of a letter that is being sent home to parents throughout all of the school districts in the area if their child has been exposed to COVID-19 in their school. A copy of the letter is at the end of this article.

In the letter, parents are told that unlike last school year, their child does not have to quarantine at home if exposed to a fellow student with the virus, saying it is just providing “recommendations for your consideration.”

Among the recommendations are keeping the child home and testing them for COVID-19 if they show symptoms or feel sick; however, a sheet provided by the Centers for Disease Control for pediatric providers states that “evidence suggests that as many as half of pediatric infections may be asymptomatic.” This means that most school-age children will not exhibit any signs of sickness if they are infected with COVID-19, but they are still capable of spreading the virus that causes the disease.

Students that do test positive are required to remain home for at least 10 days.

According to the Georgia Tech Risk Assessment Planning study, which utilizes local, state and national COVID-19 numbers to determine the chance of being exposed to someone carrying the virus that causes COVID-19, there is between a 22%-23% chance a student in a class with 25 or fewer students will be exposed to COVID-19 in Washington or Iron counties as of Monday. That chance increases as the number of students do.

On Monday, the Federal Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and above, according to the Associated Press. Until now, it had only been approved under emergency use. Full non-emergency approval for the Moderna vaccine is also expected shortly. (See Ed. note)

Meanwhile, St. George News has learned that St. George Regional Hospital has once again gone beyond capacity; however, given the typical gestation period of the virus, students returning to school may not yet be impacting the situation.

Ed. note: An earlier version of this article stated the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had been approved for ages 12 and above.

