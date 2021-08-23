T-bone collision on Bluff Street ends with vehicle on its side, clogs evening traffic

ST. GEORGE — A couple driving in a white Ford Expedition were traveling west across Bluff Street at 300 North when a driver traveling southbound in a silver Nissan Armada reportedly ran a red light.

Lt. Jared Parry with the St. George Police Department said the Expedition struck the Armada on the driver’s side, causing the Armada to spin and ultimately roll onto its passenger side.

“It looks a lot worse than it really was,” Parry said. “It spun around, then it grabbed and then it flipped up on its side. There may be some minor injuries, but it was all fairly minor.”

St. George News was able to confirm that there was a middle-aged man and woman in the Expedition at the time of the crash, but police did not disclose the identity of the Armada’s sole occupant.

The call went out for responders around 6:10 p.m. Monday. Paramedics with Gold Cross Ambulance arrived on scene as a precaution, but no one required transport as a result of the crash.

Since the collision occurred in a fairly busy intersection, southbound traffic was halted for about 15 minutes before police rerouted some of the vehicles down 300 North, Parry said. The scene was cleared and traffic resumed as normal by 6:50 p.m.

Two tow trucks arrived to transport both vehicles from the scene, with one tow operator working alongside firefighters with the St. George Fire Department to right the Armada.

Parry said the airbags deployed in both vehicles and all involved were wearing their seatbelts, potentially preventing further harm. He offered a word of caution to all drivers to avoid similar accidents.

“Just make sure you’re aware of your surroundings, and make sure you know the conditions of the lights,” Parry said. “Don’t be distracted. Make sure you stay off your phones and always wear your seat belt.”

The drivers of both vehicles were given unspecified citations, according to police. This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

