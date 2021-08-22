Mesquite police arrest 2 for stolen property, burglary tools and drugs

A composite photo of contraband seized Thursday night by Mesquite police officers during a traffic stop, Mesquite, Nev. Aug. 19, 2021 | Photos in composite courtesy of Mesquite Police Department, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Two men were arrested Thursday night in Mesquite for several charges, including drugs and possession of a muffler that was stolen off a van earlier that evening.

Mesquite police stopped a vehicle about 10 p.m. Thursday for multiple traffic violations. While speaking with the vehicle occupants the officer observed several indicators of criminal activity inside the vehicle.

The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and located a battery-powered saw next to a muffler with fresh cut marks in the back seat. Officers coordinated with Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and determined the muffler was stolen off a van in Scenic, Arizona just minutes prior to the traffic stop. While searching the vehicle officers also recovered several items of drug paraphernalia, approximately five grams of methamphetamine and over 100 prescription pills allegedly laced with dangerous fentanyl.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Anthony Reyes of Peyton, Colorado was arrested and charged with three felonies, possession of stolen property, methamphetamine and a controlled substance, along with misdemeanor charges of possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger was identified as 35-year-old John Selby of Mesquite. Selby was arrested and charged with felony possession of stolen property along with misdemeanor possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

“Another shining example of our Mesquite officers arresting people who come to Mesquite right after committing crimes elsewhere,” Mesquite police chief MaQuade Chesley said in a press release. “These incredible officers not only solve crime for other agencies, they also help maintain Mesquite’s unwavering reputation as one of the safest cities in Nevada by preventing further crimes here.”

Reyes and Selby were transported to the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

