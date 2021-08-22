BYU announces mask mandate for fall classes

File photo shows a welcome sign to Brigham Young University. University, Provo, Utah, April 19, 2016,| Photo by Rick Bowmer/Associated Press, St. George News

PROVO — Brigham Young University will require students to wear masks in classrooms for the upcoming fall semester. Masks also must be worn anywhere indoors where physical distancing is not possible.

Fox13Now reports all students, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks when attending in-person classes. Fully vaccinated faculty who maintain physical distance from their students will be allowed to remove their masks to teach.

The school announced its COVID-19 safety protocol Friday, with the requirements set to begin Monday.

