Amber Alert canceled after man taken into custody

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. — An Amber Alert was canceled early Saturday morning, nearly 24 hours after a man was accused of taking his two sons out of Price and drove them out of the state.

Fox13Now reports Derek Rowley was taken into custody Saturday on U.S. Route 93 near HD Summit in Nevada.

Rowley told Elko County Deputies the location of his two boys, ages six and eight. Police said, “they were found unharmed and have been restored with their family members.”

Police added that Rowley has been charged with kidnapping and is being held without bail.

