SUU to provide $1.2M in scholarships for online students who delayed college due to COVID-19

CEDAR CITY —Southern Utah University will provide up to $1.2 million in scholarships to students impacted by the COVID pandemic. The scholarships will be the first offered by SUU for online degree study and will exclusively benefit students who delayed their college education in 2020 because of the pandemic, according to a press release issued by the university.

“This is a great opportunity for students to get back on track after the turbulent year we experienced in 2020,” SUU Interim President Mindy Benson said in the release. “For the very first time, scholarships will benefit those students pursuing one of our fully online programs giving them more flexibility to earn their degree.”

To qualify for this one-time scholarship program, a student could not have been enrolled in a higher education program during the 2020-2021 academic year. The student should be a resident of Utah or a graduate of a Utah high school. Students must also take a minimum of six credit hours of either undergraduate or graduate courses.

Dr. Steve Meredith, assistant vice president for SUU’s graduate and online programs, said in the release that this new scholarship program will open up opportunities for people who have been prevented from going to college because of cost considerations

“Our online degree programs have seen unprecedented growth because of the affordability and quality of our courses. We believe this will take us to another level of growth,” Meredith said.

SUU’s online program offers 13 bachelor’s and 14 master’s degrees and is nationally ranked as one of the least expensive programs in the country.

The scholarship covers fall, spring and summer enrollment. The deadline to apply is Dec. 8. To apply or for more information visit the SUU Tuition Assistance website.

