Grand County officials asking public for info after finding 2 women dead

Stock image of ambulance, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Grand County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from the public after two women were found dead Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the two women were found in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Loop Road in Grand County. They were then transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The preliminary investigation conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be from gunshot wounds, the news release states. Investigators with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office were able to determine the identities of the two women as Crystal Michelle Turner, 38, and Kylen Carrol Schulte, 24.

The immediate families of the victims have been notified of their passing.

“The Grand County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest sympathies and remorse to the victims’ families and friends,” the release states.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting an on-going homicide investigation.

“We are currently following up with any and all leads that come to our attention during this investigation and will continue to be available to people who come forward with information,” the release states.

The Sheriff’s Office stated they believe there is no current danger to the public in the Grand County area.

The Sheriff’s Office also expressed appreciation to all those who have assisted so far in the investigation. Anyone who may have information pertinent to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 435-259-8115.

