Amber Alert issued for man out of Carbon County with 2 children

An Amber Alert was issued Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, for Derek Michael Rowley (inset) | Photo courtesy of Carbon County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning for a man from Price suspected to be traveling with two children.

The alert was issued at approximately 7:30 a.m. for people to be on the lookout for 33-year-old Derek Michael Rowley, who is described as a Caucasian man, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Rowley has a tattoo of a crown on the left side of his neck and a skull tattoo on his right hand. He has additional tattoos on his left arm that were not specified by the alert.

Rowley is suspected to be traveling with 6-year-old Arson Mangum, who is described as approximately 3-foot-5-inches, weighing 40 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, and 8-year-old Manson Rowley, who is 3-foot-11-inches, weighing approximately 50 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

The alert states that Derek Rowley is driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Malibu with Washington license plate C66780T. He is pulling a white fifth-wheel camp trailer with Washington plate 51311AE.

The alert states that authorities believe Rowley is heading for Washington state. St. George News attempted to reach the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office to find out if Rowley has friends of family in Southern Utah, but as of publication of this article, that information has not been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 435-637-0890 or simply dial 911.

