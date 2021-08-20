ST. GEORGE — School is back in session, and that means the return of Region 10 football. So this week, “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke took Pine View High School’s longtime head coach Ray Hosner to try some exciting new flavors at Blaze Pizza.

The beauty of Blaze Pizza lies in its simplicity. You can build your very own custom pizza any way you like or choose from their menu of signature pizzas.

Dig into some delicious slices at Blaze Pizza with Demke and Hosner in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

With two locations in Southern Utah, Demke called the choice to go to Blaze Pizza a “no-brainer.”

As to Hosner, this was his first trip to Blaze Pizza, but he’s from Brooklyn, so he definitely knows a thing or two about pizza. He opted for mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, garlic, a dash of salt and oregano with a crispy crust. Touchdown! The perfect pizza.

Demke got his usual order, which he has dubbed the “Sheldon Special.” Loads of veggies and peppers, a bit of oregano and BBQ sauce on top for added zing. He asked for it to spend a little longer in the oven to get that extra crunch he craves.

Hosner showed Demke the proper way to eat a slice of pizza: folding it, which lets you keep your other hand free for your drink like a real New Yorker.

They also tried Blaze Pizza’s brand-new pesto garlic cheesy bread, which owner and operator Brian Booth said is the perfect addition to their extremely popular lineup of cheesy bread options.

To celebrate Blaze Pizza’s one-year anniversary in Southern Utah, Booth is reaching out to support local schools, groups and clubs through fundraising opportunities at both locations. Anyone with fundraising needs in the coming year is welcome to contact him at [email protected].

What’s on the Menu: Blaze Pizza | Sponsored by Camping World.

Resources

Blaze Pizza | Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Website. Address: 1333 S. Hilton Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-466-1133. Address: 740 W. Telegraph St., Suite 5, Washington City | Telephone: 435-466-1035.



