‘A huge step’: Dixie State holds ribbon-cutting for state-of-the-art athletic training facility

ST. GEORGE — Years of planning and hard work came to fruition Thursday when the ribbon was cut at Dixie State University’s new state-of-the-art athletic training facility.

Located right on campus between the Burns Arena and Greater Zion Stadium, the new 10,000-square-foot facility offers Division I-level sports medicine and training options for the Trailblazers athletes.

Dixie State University President Richard B. Williams, himself a former athletic trainer, was on hand along with several other dignitaries to dedicate the facility. He told St. George News he was excited to be part of the ceremony.

“When it comes down to intercollegiate sports, our first priority is the health and welfare of our student athletes,” Williams said. “This is a huge step for our university.”

Built in partnership with Intermountain Healthcare, the new facility features 17 treatment tables, five taping stations, rehabilitation space with the latest equipment and tools and a state-of-the-art X-ray system for quick and early diagnosis.

Being able to offer the facility, its trainers and treatment options to prospective recruits makes a big difference, especially at the Division I level.

“What will happen is, you’ll have that top recruit, and they’ll bring mom and dad,” Williams said. “Top recruit wants to know, you know, ‘What kind of swag are you giving me? Who are we playing?’ but the mom wants to know, ‘How are you going to take care of my baby?’”

Williams added that the trainers at the new facility can now offer immediate treatment, X-ray diagnosis and proper rehabilitation for athletic injuries.

“And that really seals the deal, not only for the athlete, but for the family,” Williams said.

One of the unique offerings at the new facility is called a HydroWorx Aquatic Rehabilitation Pool. Athletic trainer Josh Fullmer said that the pool is one of only three in the state, the other two being at the University of Utah and Utah State University.

The equipment cost $600,000 to purchase and install.

“It has a treadmill underneath, with jets that we can use to be able to add resistance … to help athletes get some of those workouts much earlier than they would, when they’re coming back from an injury,” Fullmer said.

Fullmer is one of 10 certified athletic trainers on staff that has new offices in the building. A full physician suite with three exam rooms, a procedure room for suture and casting and other treatment services are available.

The suite also features a full-time sports psychology office to help meet the mental health needs of the Trailblazers’ athletes.

“Now we don’t have to send people out to do a lot of this, so it saves us money,” Fullmer said. “For us as clinicians, it’s so important to be able to provide that care.”

Hunter Schofield was an academic All-American last season after posting a 3.94 GPA in exercise science. On the basketball team, he was the Trailblazers leading rebounder and was second in scoring with 12.7 points per game.

“To have all of the tools that are necessary to be able to get the treatment and the care that we need, it’s just nice to know that we have that all right here on campus,” Schofield said.

Schofield relied upon the athletic training staff during a long rehabilitation from an injury, making his outstanding season possible.

“I just got to experience firsthand the work that the trainers and the doctors put in to make sure that we can be out there on the court,” Schofield said. “Now seeing a new facility to be able to help them do their work just means a lot to know that they care that much about us.”

